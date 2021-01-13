CNPPID, Dawson Public Power holding study to see if consolidation is economically and strategically beneficial

Nevertheless, the managers of both Districts are optimistic and excited about the potential benefits of consolidation.

“We’ve received quite a bit of positive feedback regarding this proposal,” said Gwen Kautz, general manager of Dawson Public Power District. “It’s reassuring that others outside of our organizations see what we see about the potential in the proposed consolidation.

“There are, of course, hurdles in front of us and we will remain transparent throughout the process. The directors of both boards will be faced with the challenge of protecting the interests of those whom they represent while weighing the potential positive impacts this would produce for both Districts and for central Nebraska.”

“That won’t be easy,” Kautz continued, “but finding collaborative solutions on certain aspects of the proposal to achieve a greater good will be a critical part of the process.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hallmark of public power has long been affordability, reliability and sustainability. And the word “public” in the name means just that: the utilities exist to serve the public.