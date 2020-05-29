City of Lexington establishes $5 fee for paper billing in effort to go paperless

LEXINGTON — In an effort to transition more to paperless billing, the Lexington city council approved a $5 fee for the mailing of a paper bill starting on July 1.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the city has the technology in place to email bills to residents, but so far they have had limited success in getting people to switch over to the service. Only 8.7 percent of all bills go out by email, he said.
So far, 19 percent of bills are paid through an auto-withdrawal system, 22 percent of accounts are paid through a toll free number or text option, 17 percent are paid through web based service and 40 percent of payments are still taken at the city offices themselves.
Of the 43,000 bills which are sent out, around 91 percent are still mailed to residents, Pepplitsch said, this takes a great deal of resources and time by the city staff to get these sent out.
The city is placing the $5 fee in place as an incentive for residents to switch over to other methods.
The administrative billing fee will be waived if residents use an automatic bank account withdrawal or get their bill online through email.
Pepplitsch said for resident senior citizens, who may have issues with accessing email; the city could waive the fee for this age group.
The city is not forcing people to go paperless, Pepplitsch said, there is a choice, but just the added cost now.
The city is also making changes to payment for utility services, starting on July 1 they will only be accepted in a non-cash format.
Pepplitsch said 25 percent of payments in the past have been through cash. He said the city wants to move away from cash payments, as they have the technology to take card or other payments easily.
“We want to be efficient as possible,” said Pepplitsch.
Mayor John Fagot said many utility companies no longer take cash payments and saw no reason why the city shouldn’t do the same.
The options for payment include an automatic bank account withdrawal, online credit or debit card, toll free phone line or text payment by credit or debit card or a check or money order.
Pepplitsch said the city will take the month of June as time to educate the city residents on the changes and how they can switch. Those wishing to change their payment method can call the city offices.
Change in payment methods has already been forced in a way by the COVID-19 pandemic as the city offices were shut to the public. There has been a 22 percent increase in the amount of people who pay their bill on the toll free line since the office closed, Pepplitsch said.
The city council approved the new utility service fee and payment policy.
The last bit of council business was to consider a sub award to the West Central Nebraska Agency on Aging for fiscal year 2021.
This is an annual consideration the city makes, Pepplitsch said, the reimbursement climbed slightly, but the staff recommended approval.
The Lexington city council has been meeting by teleconference since March 24 due to the pandemic and Pepplitsch said there is difficulty in discussing city policy by phone.
The council made the decision to host their next regular meeting on Tuesday, June 9 in the city council chambers. The council members agreed they could take precautions during the meeting and, “get used to the new normal,” council member Dora Vivas said.
