LEXINGTON —After brief discussion Tuesday, the Lexington City Council approved the fireworks ordinance on final reading.
Ordinance No. 2456 goes into effect immediately to change the sale and discharge of fireworks to seven days before and during the Fourth of July within the corporate limits of Lexington. Previously, fireworks sales and use were allowed for 10 days.
In other city business:
- The council approved paying Husker Engineering Inc. $532,878.75 for the Patriot Park/Lake project.
- Council and staff discussed a draft of the fiscal 2024 budget proposal.