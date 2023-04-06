OVERTON — The Busload of Books Tour, made up of an author and illustrator couple and their entire family made their only stop in Nebraska at Overton Public Schools on Thursday, April 6.

Children’s author and illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr launched a nationwide literacy and creativity tour on Sept. 2, 2022. The couple and their four school-age children, Alden, 13; Kato, 12; August, 10; Jasper, 5 and their dog Dumbles, will spend the 2022-2023 school year living and traveling in a converted school bus.

Swanson and Behr are author and illustrator of the critically acclaimed Cookie Chronicles series, The Real McCoys trilogy, and the picture books Sunrise Summer, Babies Ruin Everything, and Everywhere, Wonder. Over the past eight years, they’ve made books with Random House, Macmillan, Little Brown, and Chronicle.

“This is a really neat opportunity for our kids, school and community and they are also trying to raise awareness and do research on how author and illustrator visits can increase creativity, writing and reading in students, especially in Title I schools,” said Overton 6th grade and library teacher Alicia Lassen, who applied for the tour to make the stop at her school.

“The selection process was incredibly difficult. Every applicant school could benefit from free books and an author/illustrator visit. Ultimately, we tried to prioritize schools where our visit and book giveaway might make the biggest impact while attempting to achieve a balance of school sizes, settings, and demographic profiles,” the tour website states.

Nebraska was on the latter half of the tour, eight states left to go.

The spark for the tour originated when Swanson and Behr received a $30,000 grant from a friend who charged them to, “Do something awesome.”

“We’d always dreamed of traveling the country giving away books but were always daunted by the cost and complexity. The grant inspired us to think big and aim high. The result was the Busload of Books Tour,” the tour website states.

A family friend helped Swanson and Behr convert a decommissioned 24-foot Thomas school bus for the family of six and their dog.

“We’ll have a galley kitchen with toaster oven and hot plate, a cozy dining nook that converts to the “master bedroom,” and a 6’x10’ pop-up sleeping area for the kids on the roof. We won’t have a bathroom because there simply isn’t room. We’re operating on the premise that America has plenty of bathrooms,” the website states.

When asked about the reason behind the countrywide tour, Swanson said “We live in a community that by all appearances is an affluent community but at our local public elementary school, 88 percent of the students qualify for free and reduced lunch.”

“They don’t have the resources to bring in authors, many of the students don’t own their own books, especially a hard cover book,” Swanson noted, “We decided to do a presentation, help raise money to buy the kids’ books and the impact was so evident and so exciting, that we thought we have to keep doing this.”

Behr and Swanson both noted that 51 percent of American public school students come from low income families. They noted there is not an equal distribution of resources but they had the opportunity to bring experiences to students who might not otherwise have it.

“We’re both products of Title I education, and our kids go to our local Title I schools. We see how hard their teachers work in crowded classrooms, with not enough support, often paying for supplies with their own money,” the tour website states, “We see how they are called upon to do much more than teach—also tending to the emotional needs and safety of students struggling with poverty, hunger, and challenging home situations.”

“We hope to spotlight America’s hard-working public school educators and raise awareness of the challenges they face,” the website states.

“We hope to inspire reading and creativity,” Swanson said, “It has been such a privilege for our family.”

In addition to the school visits, the tour was also giving away 25,000 copies of Swanson and Behr’s books, while a donation from Build-A-Bear Foundation will fund the distribution of 125,000 additional books through the First Book Marketplace.

“PreK-1st grade students and teachers will get a hardcover copy of Everywhere, Wonder (Macmillan), a book about noticing and appreciating the world’s wonders—both grand and ordinary,” the website states.

“The 2nd-6th graders and their teachers received densely illustrated middle-grade novel Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom (Random House), a book about a literal-minded boy who misunderstands the meaning of a fortune cookie and thinks he has just one day to live. It’s a book about figuring out what’s most important and living life to its fullest,” the website states.

Swanson and Behr gave presentations to two groups of Overton students, noting they started as self-published authors for the first 10 years, creating 65 books. They have now been working with different publishers for an additional decade.

Swanson said he is the writer while his wife is the illustrator; he encouraged the students to, “don’t think, just write.”

They left the students with three core lessons, to be curious and ask questions, that they won’t get everything right the first time and that is okay and that two heads can be better than one, we are all better off when we collaborate with each other.

Speaking to the tour as a whole, Swanson and Behr said, “We can’t fix the underlying problem, but we hope to spotlight America’s hard-working public school educators and raise awareness of the challenges they face.”