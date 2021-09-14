 Skip to main content
Bird causes power outage in Lexington on Sunday morning
  • Updated
LEXINGTON — Several areas of northern Lexington were without power on Sunday morning after a bird got into equipment at a substation.

The situation began at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, it affected areas.

The outage impacted 1,772 Nebraska Public Power District customers in Lexington, according to NPPD Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten.

Crews worked on making repairs at the substation and all power was restored to customers by 12:05 p.m.

