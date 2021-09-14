Bird causes power outage in Lexington on Sunday morning

LEXINGTON — Several areas of northern Lexington were without power on Sunday morning after a bird got into equipment at a substation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The situation began at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, it affected areas.

The outage impacted 1,772 Nebraska Public Power District customers in Lexington, according to NPPD Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten.

Crews worked on making repairs at the substation and all power was restored to customers by 12:05 p.m.