Beth Bauer running for position of Dawson County Treasurer

LEXINGTON — Beth Bauer, with 25 years of law enforcement and state government experience, is running for the position of Dawson County Treasurer.

Bauer started off her career in law enforcement at the Kearney Police Department where she was a community service officer and later became a dispatcher in Buffalo County.

The pull of being a law enforcement officer then led her to become a deputy sheriff under Neil Miller. In 2002, she joined the Nebraska State Patrol academy as an instructor.

By 2005, she took part in the Nebraska State Patrol academy herself and become a trooper in 2006 in Lexington. She said the NSP requires new troopers to spend two years at their first station before requesting to transfer if they wish.

Bauer said she had met her husband, Tucker Case, during this time and chose to reside in Lexington. She worked with the NSP until 2020 when she secured an early retirement. She then went to work in environmental safety at Lexington Regional Health Center, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

When asked why she is running for the position of county treasurer, Bauer said she thinks people with leadership, teamwork experience and a deep concern for their community should seek leadership roles.

Bauer said when she learned county treasure incumbent Victoria Clements wasn’t seeking reelection, she decided to enter the race, stating it is a leadership position in the county that could use someone with her type of background.

During her time with the NSP, Bauer said she was responsible for the use of both state and federal funds while working with the task force office and undercover drug investigations, of which she has 10 years of experience. The uses of these funds are highly scrutinized from start to finish, Bauer noted.

Bauer also mentioned she volunteered for the Special Olympics Nebraska. “Throughout my law enforcement career I raised a lot of money for this organization. I was responsible for gathering donations and properly handling and documenting those donations,” she said.

“Between this large organization for fundraising and my accountability for the use of federal funds as a drug task force officer, I have a lot of experience with handling and accounting for large sums of money,” Bauer said.

If elected, Bauer said she would lean on the core values her time with the NSP taught her, including honesty, professionalism, self-discipline, attention to detail, sense of urgency, adaptability, performance driven and team oriented behavior.

She said she has used these values to not only be successful in her career but her personal life as well.

Bauer noted, the value of a “sense of urgency,” and said people coming to the treasurer’s office want to get their businesses dealt with quickly and efficiently so they can get on with their day. She said as treasurer she would ensure that would be the experience residents would receive.

Bauer also said, “Through collaboration with leadership at the state DMV, I have identified some state resources available to make the office more efficient and save tax payer time and money.”

She noted she would have, “a job to learn,” but added that adaptability was one of the core values she learned and took on multiple different types of assignments during her time with NSP and will take that mindset into the position of county treasurer.

Bauer called back to her choice to remain in Lexington during her time with NSP and said she embraced the community. She said she can take all of her past experience into the office of county treasurer and continue to do the things that are important to the community.

Statewide primary elections take place on May 10, the deadline to register to vote is April 22. See the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website for more information.