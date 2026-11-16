Top Story Spotlight Commissioners approve road drag, dump truck purchases Ashley Mohler Nov 16, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County Commissioners approved quotes for a road drag and a dump truck during their regular meeting Friday, Nov. 13.kAmw:89H2J $FA6C:?E6?56?E |2C< r9C:DE:2?D6? D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ C646:G65 E9C66 BF@E6D 7@C 2 C@25 5C28i Sac[dea 7C@> #@25 vC@@>[ Sbd[_a_ 7C@> r2FD6 $A64:2=E:6D x?4] 2?5 Sb`[f__ 7C@> v2J6C tBF:A>6?E x?4]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 E96 AFC492D6 7C@> #@25 vC@@>] r9C:DE:2?D6? D2:5 E96 5C28 42? 36 AF==65 3J 2 EC24E@C @C A:4<FA[ 2?5 E96 4@F?EJ 2=C625J 92D 2 EC24E@C 42A23=6 @7 AF==:?8 :E]k^Am kAm%96 C@25 5C28 H:== 2:5 E96 4@F?EJ’D 8C256CD 3FE ?@E C6A=246 E96>[ r9C:DE:2?D6? 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He got the last laugh Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Nebraska Beef Summit to highlight timely production, industry challenges Dec. 9 in Kearney Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout kAmr@>>:DD:@?6CD 2D<65 23@FE 56=:G6CJ 2?5 H96E96C 2? 6>A=@J66 H@F=5 ?665 E@ 36 2DD:8?65 DA64:7:42==J E@ @A6C2E6 E96 5C28]k^AmkAmr9C:DE:2?D6? D2:5 ?@ 56=:G6CJ 52E6 92D 366? D6E[ 3FE 96 F?56CDE2?5D E96 5C28D 2C6 :? 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Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Plum Creek Community Players open auditions for February show The Plum Creek Community Players is seeking local talent, ages 16 and up, for “Stupid Cupid Variety Show” Feb. 12, 2027. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 The woman had been shot several times in the torso at the home she shared with the man, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. Germany: Protesters Demand Global AI Safety Treaty at Berlin Demonstration. 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