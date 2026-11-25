Top Story Spotlight Lexington Community Foundation partners with Dollar Tree for Operation Santa toy drive; now through Dec. 3 Ashley Mohler Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Community Foundation has partnered with Dollar Tree for the annual Operation Homefront Toy Drive, now through Thursday, Dec. 3.kAm%@J 5@?2E:@?D DFAA@CE ~A6C2E:@? $2?E2 r=2FD[ 2 =@42= AC@8C2> 96=5 2??F2==J 3J E96 {6I:?8E@? ~AE:>:DE r=F3 E@ 96=A 49:=5C6? H9@D6 72>:=:6D 2C6 6IA6C:6?4:?8 2 7:?2?4:2= 4C:D:D]k^AmkAm“%9:D E@J 5C:G6 :D 2? 2??F2= 677@CE E92E H6 A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 2D 2 A2CE @7 2 ?2E:@?2= 42>A2:8? H:E9 s@==2C %C66 2?5 ~A6C2E:@? w@>6 uC@?E] (6 2C6 9@?@C65 E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 E96 =@42= s@==2C %C66 $E@C6 :? {6I:?8E@? E@ 82E96C 255:E:@?2= E@JD E@ 8:G6 E@ E96 ~A6C2E:@? $2?E2 r=2FD 677@CE 6249 9@=:52J D62D@?[” D2:5 q6E9 #@36CED[ 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 {6I:?8E@? r@>>F?:EJ u@F?52E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor Lexington senior finishes first in Turkey Trot Christmas parade seeks entries to ‘Light Up Lex’ this holiday season Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central kAmv:G:?8 :D 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 E96 9@=:52J D62D@?[ 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 7@F?52E:@? :D 6?4@FC28:?8 A6@A=6 E@ 5@?2E6 H:E9 8:G:?8 962CED]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm#@36CED D2:5 5@?@CD 42? 5C@A @77 E@JD 2E E96 {6I:?8E@? s@==2C %C66] s@?2E:@?D 5:C64E=J DFAA@CE ~A6C2E:@? $2?E2 r=2FD 3J AC@G:5:?8 8:7ED 7@C 49:=5C6? :? ?665]k^AmkAm“x7 J@F 2C6 D9@AA:?8 2E E96 {6I:?8E@? =@42E:@?[ A=62D6 4@?D:56C 2 D>2== 5@?2E:@? 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Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22. Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 A new nonprofit is coming to the Lexington community. Hope Esperanza, originally started in North Platte, is set to open Dec. 14, in Lexington. Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Funeral and visitation services for Gary Sasse, father of former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, will be held Monday in Lincoln. Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Twice she won trials against an insurance provider who denied a claim after her husband died of COVID-19. But Vaneza Ramos has yet to see any … Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Omaha Skutt defeats Gretna East, wins Class B state title Highlights: Boys Town defeats Adams Central, wins school's first football state title Highlights: Boys Town defeats Adams Central, wins school's first football state title Highlights: Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Grand Island CC to win school's first state title Highlights: Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Grand Island CC to win school's first state title Highlights: Omaha Westside wins Class A final over Millard South with last-second field goal Highlights: Omaha Westside wins Class A final over Millard South with last-second field goal