Top Story Spotlight Lexington library offers safety workshop and bike rodeo Ashley Mohler May 22, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Lexington Public Library will host its annual Summer Safety Workshop and Bike Rodeo on Wednesday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. at 907 N. Washington St. Ashley Mohler Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mohler With summer upon us, Lexington Public Library is hosting its yearly Summer Safety Workshop and Bike Rodeo.kAm%96:C 8@2= :D E@ 8:G6 72>:=:6D E96 E@@=D E96J ?665 E@ DE2J D276 E9:D DF>>6C 3J AC@G:5:?8 2 4:C4F:E @7 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD 2E E96 =:3C2CJ @? (65?6D52J[ |2J af[ 2E `_ib_ 2]>][ 2=@?8 H:E9 2? @3DE24=6 4@FCD6 7@C 3:<6D]k^AmkAm%96 $F>>6C $276EJ (@C<D9@A H:== <:4< @77 :? E96 =:3C2CJ[ H96C6 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD H:== 82E96C E@ D92C6 D276EJ E:AD]k^AmkAm{:3C2CJ s:C64E@C y6??:76C }@CE@? 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