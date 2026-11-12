Top Story Spotlight Topical Hi-Lines' Lauryn Ruda makes first team RPAC All-Conference Jessica Kennedy Nov 12, 2026 Nov 12, 2026 0 Hi-Line’s Lauryn Ruda (2) attacks the ball for a kill in the first set of the Bulls’ loss to Bertrand during at Cozad volleyball triangular. Jessica Kennedy Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Republican Plains Activity Conference recently announced their All-Conference volleyball teams for the 2026 season.k9bmtp$% sx'x$x~}k^9bmkAmkDEC@?8mu:CDE %62>ik^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{2FCJ? #F52[ w:\{:?6[ D6?:@C >:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^AmkAmqC@@<=J? w@=EK6[ r2>3C:586[ D6?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6C^D6EE6Ck^AmkAmy@D=J? w@=EK6[ r2>3C:586[ D6?:@C >:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^Am kAmpDA6? q:==6E6C[ $@FE9H6DE[ D@A9@>@C6 D6EE6Ck^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Go Find It! 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Inside ‘The Vampire’s Cult’: Hardin shares research into Sydney Loofe murder case Thriller and true crime enthusiasts flocked to Wilson Public Library in Cozad Saturday morning to hear Chet Hardin discuss his research into t… Plum Creek Community Players open auditions for February show The Plum Creek Community Players is seeking local talent, ages 16 and up, for “Stupid Cupid Variety Show” Feb. 12, 2027. Dawson County remembers Wyman’s little-known cross-country journey Motorcycle enthusiasts and history lovers gathered at the Dawson County Historical Museum on Sunday, Nov. 8, to learn about George A. Wyman’s … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Al Unser Jr. watches UNL sim-racing member beat his time Creighton University opens up new quad Creighton University opens up new quad What to know about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's wife, kids What to know about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's wife, kids SS United States becomes world's largest artificial reef SS United States becomes world's largest artificial reef