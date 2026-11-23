Top Story Spotlight Topical Good Samaritan issues urgent warning on teen vaping Press Release Nov 23, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, health care experts at CHI Health Good Samaritan are drawing attention to the escalating crisis of teenage vaping.kAm(9:=6 @7E6? AC6D6?E65 2D 2 92C>=6DD @C D276C DF3DE:EFE6 7@C 4:82C6EE6D[ E96D6 D=66<[ DH66E\7=2G@C65 2?5 :??@46?E\=@@<:?8 56G:46D A@D6 D6G6C6 962=E9 C:D<D]k^AmkAm“'2A:?8 :D 2 E:4<:?8 E:>6 3@>3] %92E 4@F89 @C D9@CE?6DD @7 3C62E9 :D E96 3@5J D@F?5:?8 2 4C:E:42= 2=2C>[” D2:5 sC] |:4926= %2=2=26G[ 2 AF=>@?@=@8:DE 2?5 4C:E:42= 42C6 DA64:2=:DE 2E rwx w62=E9 r=:?:4 !F=>@?@=@8J^rC:E:42= r2C6 Wv@@5 $2>2C:E2?X] “(6 2C6 2=C625J D66:?8 49C@?:4 :?7=2>>2E:@? 2?5 D6G6C6=J 52>2865 =F?8 E:DDF6 =2?5:?8 A6C764E=J 962=E9J E66?D :? 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