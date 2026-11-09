Topical Top Story Spotlight Local students amongst record number of Husker entrepreneurs to compete in 3-2-1 Quick Pitch Press release Nov 9, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — A record 195 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, representing 40 majors and eight colleges, registered for the 18th annual 3-2-1 Quick Pitch competition Nov. 3.kAmw@DE65 3J E96 }63C2D<2 r6?E6C 7@C t?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A[ E96 4@>A6E:E:@? 2H2C565 S`g[___ E@ be H:??6CD 2?5 4@??64E65 DEF56?ED H:E9 6IA6C:6?465 6?EC6AC6?6FCD 2?5 3FD:?6DD =6256CD] p>@?8 E96> H6C6 EH@ v@E96?3FC8 DEF56?ED]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 ?2E:G6D y2<6 qFC86[ 2 D6?:@C DEF5J:?8 28C:4F=EFC2= DJDE6>D E649?@=@8J 2?5 {@82? u62E96C[ 2 7C6D9>2? 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And he's not the only one Inside ‘The Vampire’s Cult’: Hardin shares research into Sydney Loofe murder case Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape 3 takeaways from a wild election night in Nebraska Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Dawson County 4-H launches holiday candy sale to support café Dawson County Historical Museum commemorates historic 1903 cross-country trip kAmQ!FEE:?8 J@FCD6=7 @FE E96C6 :? 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E96 r6?E6C 7@C t?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A[Q s6+F36 D2:5] Qq6:?8 23=6 E@ 8:G6 324< :? 2?J H2J[ 2?5 >2J36 92G6 D@>6 D>2== 67764E @? 6G6? @?6 DEF56?E[ :D 2 C62==J 4@@= @AA@CEF?:EJ]Qk^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? E96 r6?E6C 7@C t?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A[ G:D:E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^6?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A]F?=]65FQm6?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A]F?=]65Fk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County. Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property The Lexington Planning Commission held four separate public hearings Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a regular meeting in the City Council Chambers. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin will visit Cozad’s Wilson Public Library for an author chat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work