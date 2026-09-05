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Lexington Public Library kicked off its Prime-Time Family Reading Friday night.

Sept. 4 marked the start of the program where registered families can enjoy a light meal and a bilingual reading experience. The books chosen for the program each focus on a different message.

The program is a free event designed for families with children 5-10 years old. However, siblings of any age are welcome to join in the fun with their families.

Prime Time Family Reading Time is every Friday, Sept. 4 to Oct. 9. A light meal is provided from 5-5:25 p.m. and then reading occurs from 5:25-6:30 p.m.

At the time of this writing, there are only two spots open to join the program. To register, which is required, call the Lexington Public Library at 308-324-2151 or visit them at 907 N. Washington St.