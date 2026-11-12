Top Story Spotlight Topical Propp, Beveridge and Evert receive Southwest Conference first team volleyball honors Jessica Kennedy Nov 12, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Cozad's Emersyn Propp attacks the ball during a rally against Cambridge in the Haymakers' 2-1 win in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Zoe Beveridge rises for an attack during the Swedes' win over St. Pat's in North Platte. Jake Dreilinger, The North Platte Telegraph Gothenburg’s Grace Evert (1) attacks the ball for a point off Lexington’s Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla in the third set of the Swedes’ win in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Southwest Conference announced their All-Conference volleyball teams for the 2026 season Thursday.kAm~82==2=2VD t>>2 %C2>>6== C646:G65 E96 4@?76C6?46VD r@249 @7 E96 *62C 2H2C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mux#$% %tp|k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA[ r@K25[ ;F?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6Cj !C@AA 925 cbb <:==D[ ea D6CG:46 246D 2?5 ad D@=@ 3=@4<Dk^AmkAm+@6 q6G6C:586[ v@E96?3FC8[ D6?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6C^5676?D:G6 DA64:2=:DEj q6G6C:586 925 afb <:==D[ ba D6CG:46 246D 2?5 ada 5:8Dk^Am kAmvC246 tG6CE[ v@E96?3FC8[ D6?:@C C:89E D:56 9:EE6Cj tG6CE 925 `hd <:==D[ `g D6CG:46 246D[ `b D@=@ 3=@4<D 2?5 `hg 5:8Dk^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Go Find It! Nebraska Here's how to watch Huskers vs. Illinois tonight Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Inside ‘The Vampire’s Cult’: Hardin shares research into Sydney Loofe murder case Plum Creek Community Players open auditions for February show Dawson County remembers Wyman’s little-known cross-country journey Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Dawson County 4-H launches holiday candy sale to support café Dawson County Historical Museum commemorates historic 1903 cross-country trip kAmvC24:6 y@9?D@?[ w@=5C686[ ;F?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6C^>:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^AmkAmp=J r656C3FC8[ |:?56?[ ;F?:@C >:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^AmkAmp=6I tCG:?[ ~82==2=2[ D6?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6C^C:89E D:56 9:EE6Ck^AmkAm$92J5J? #2D3J[ ~82==2=2[ >:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$tr~}s %tp|k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmqC26=J? |2=4@>[ r@K25[ D6?:@C >:55=6 3=@4<6Cj |2=4@> 925 afe <:==D[ cg D6CG:46 246D 2?5 b_ D@=@ 3=@4<Dk^Am kAm{2FC6? |C@4K6<[ v@E96?3FC8[ ;F?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6Cj |C@4K6< 925 add <:==D[ ah D6CG:46 246D 2?5 `ea 5:8Dk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm|4z6??2 y24@3D6?[ qC@<6? q@H[ D6?:@C =:36C@^D6EE6Ck^AmkAmz2=6:89 r2CC[ |:?56?[ ;F?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6Ck^Am kAmr2=: rC2H7@C5[ |4r@@<[ D6?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6Ck^AmkAmw2J56? $E6:?<6[ w@=5C686[ ;F?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6Ck^AmkAmp55:D@? !@H6==[ ~82==2=2[ D6?:@C >:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^Am kAmkDEC@?8mw~}~#pq{t |t}%x~}k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm(9:E?6J #686=:?[ r@K25[ ;F?:@C D6EE6Cj #686=:? 925 fbh 2DD:DED[ bf D6CG:46 246D 2?5 `ha 5:8Dk^Am kAm#:=6J u=6D49[ v@E96?3FC8[ D@A9@>@C6 D6EE6Cj u=6D49 925 g__ 2DD:DED[ eh D6CG:46 246D 2?5 `dh 5:8Dk^AmkAmq2J=66 r=2C<[ qC@<6? q@H[ D@A9@>@C6 @FED:56 9:EE6Ck^Am kAmp52 $<:=6D }:E49:6[ w@=5C686[ D6?:@C >:55=6 3=@4<6Ck^AmkAm$F>>6C u=@C6==[ w@=5C686[ ;F?:@C D6EE6Ck^Am kAm$2> q6==[ ~82==2=2[ D@A9@>@C6 =:36C@k^Am kAmz2>CJ? z=@4<>2?[ ~82==2=2[ ;F?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6Ck^AmkAmw2CA6C $>:E9[ ~82==2=2[ D@A9@>@C6 D6EE6Ck^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property The Lexington Planning Commission held four separate public hearings Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a regular meeting in the City Council Chambers. Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin will visit Cozad’s Wilson Public Library for an author chat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Al Unser Jr. watches UNL sim-racing member beat his time Hegseth scolded by security at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Hegseth scolded by security at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America Is there a way out of Iran war? | This Is America