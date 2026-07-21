Top Story Spotlight Andy Jobman elected to National Corn Growers Association Corn Board Jessica Kennedy Jul 21, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Last week, farmers from across the country attended the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Congress in Washington, D.C.kAmsFC:?8 E96 6G6?E[ }63C2D<2 4@C? 72C>6C p?5J y@3>2? H2D 6=64E65 E@ }rvp’D r@C? q@2C5]k^Am Andy Jobman kAm“x 2> 9F>3=65 E@ ;@:? E96 }2E:@?2= r@C? q@2C5 2?5 4@?E:?F6 D6CG:?8 4@C? 72C>6CD 24C@DD }63C2D<2 2?5 E96 4@F?ECJ[” D2:5 y@3>2?] “|J 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 }2E:@?2= r@C? vC@H6CD pDD@4:2E:@? 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E96 `d\>6>36C r@C? q@2C5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Charles 'Nick' Nichols receives Quilt of Valor before Platte Valley Auto Rodeo Charles "Nick" Nichols of Lexington was honored with a Quilt of Valor Friday night before the first performance of the Platte Valley Auto Rode… What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot and killed a driver July 13 in Maine, Reuters reported, less than a week after an ICE agent … Man dies, two other people injured in northwest Omaha crash One person died and two others were injured Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Omaha Mayor John Ewing presents proposed 2027 city budget Watch as 30 buses travel along 120th Street to launch an anti-child sex trafficking awareness campaign Watch as 30 buses travel along 120th Street to launch an anti-child sex trafficking awareness campaign Crash near 35th and O Crash near 35th and O FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak FDA maintains Taylor Farms lettuce is source of explosive diarrhea outbreak