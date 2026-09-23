Top Story Spotlight Nebraskaland photo contest begins Oct. 1 Press Release Sep 23, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2026 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest starting Oct. 1.kAm$F3>:DD:@?D D9@F=5 36 >256 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^|282K:?6]~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm|282K:?6]~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m] %@ 36 6=:8:3=6 7@C E96 4@?E6DE[ A9@E@D D9@F=5 36 DF3>:EE65 3J ``idh A]>] r6?EC2= E:>6 ~4E] b`]k^AmkAm!9@E@8C2A96CD @7 2== 286D 2?5 D<:== =6G6=D 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ DF3>:E A9@E@D :? 7@FC 42E68@C:6Dik^AmkF=mk=:mkAm|24C@ — r=@D6\FA A9@E@8C2A9D @7 ?2E:G6 H:=57=@H6CD[ 7@=:286[ 7CF:E:?8 3@5:6D[ :?D64ED 2?5 @E96C D>2== 4C62EFC6D[ @C @E96C 56E2:=D @7 E96 ?2EFC2= H@C=5 E92E 2C6 ?@E @7E6? D66? 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Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Emersyn Propp sets career high with 28 kills in Cozad’s win over St. Pat’s Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Lexington drops only 2 matches in home tennis dual invite Thursday Me-ouch! Scottsbluff crushes Lexington 59-6 Friday Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Dale Thomas Krings Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Paul Hammel: Growth of data centers and AI prompt reconsideration by state leaders Troopers find nearly 20,000 lbs of drugs, trailer full of stolen items in Dawson County traffic stops Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp== A9@E@D >FDE 36 E2<6? :? }63C2D<2]k^AmkAm$F3>:DD:@?D H:== 36 ;F5865 3J }63C2D<2=2?5 DE277[ 2?5 H:??:?8 A9@E@D H:== 36 AF3=:D965 :? E96 y2?F2CJ^u63CF2CJ a_af :DDF6 @7 }63C2D<2=2?5 |282K:?6] u:CDE\[ D64@?5\[ 2?5 E9:C5\A=246 AC:K6D H:== 36 2H2C565 :? 2== 42E68@C:6D[ 2?5 2 q6DE :? $9@H AC:K6 2=D@ H:== 36 2H2C565]k^Am kAmu:?5 E96 4@>A=6E6 4@?E6DE CF=6D 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^|282K:?6]~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@G^23@FE^A9@E@\4@?E6DEQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm|282K:?6]~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@G^23@FE^A9@E@\4@?E6DEk^2m]k^Am kAm(:E9 >:=6D @7 H:?5:?8 C:G6CD[ H:56\@A6? 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Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Whetzal hosted the first Orange and Black Board Recap meeting Wednesday morning at the Lexington … He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Chick Messbarger found joy in relieving pain. He was an anesthesiologist for 60 years and inspired his children and four grandchildren to go i… Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade KEARNEY — A tradition that has showcased generations of musicians returns to downtown Kearney this weekend. Commissioners set public hearing for road vacation Dawson County Commissioners entered two executive sessions Tuesday, Sept. 15, to privately discuss the vacation of Road 425 and an interlocal … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good? 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