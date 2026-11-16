Top Story Spotlight Pheasants to be released for hunting before Thanksgiving Jessica Kennedy Nov 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release adult rooster pheasants on 17 wildlife management areas leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.kAm%96 (|pD[ :?4=F5:?8 4@F?E:6D[ 2C6 pC?@=5 %CFAA W|@CC:==X[ pCC@H9625 Wv286X[ q@C562FI Ws2H6DX[ qC2?4965 ~2< W{2?42DE6CX[ r@C?9FD<6C Ww2==X[ v6@C86 s] $J2D W}2?46X[ w:4<@CJ #:586 Wy@9?D@?X[ y2>6D }] s@F8=2D Wy@9?D@?X[ z:C<A2EC:4< q2D:? }@CE9 W*@C<X[ !@H56C rC66< Ws:I@?X[ !C6DD6J WrFDE6CX[ #2<6D rC66< Wr2DDX[ #2?52== (] $49:==:?8 Wr2DDX[ $96C>2? #6D6CG@:C W$96C>2?X[ (:=<:?D@? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 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