Top Story Spotlight Maintenance work continues on N-21, Lexington to Oconto Jessica Kennedy Jun 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PLATTE — Weather permitting, a chip seal project will continue on Nebraska Highway 21 (N-21), according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation in a June 25 press release.kAm$E2E6 >2:?E6?2?46 7@C46D H:== 36 A6C7@C>:?8 2 49:A D62= 7C@> C676C6?46 A@DE ag E@ C676C6?46 A@DE ce[ 7C@> {6I:?8E@? E@ ~4@?E@]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 H@C< :D 2?E:4:A2E65 E@ E2<6 E9C66 H66<D]k^AmkAm%C277:4 H:== 36 >2:?E2:?65 H:E9 2 A:=@E 42C 2?5 2FE@>2E65 7=2886C DJDE6>]k^Am kAmr9:A D62= :D 2? 2AA=:42E:@? @7 2? 2DA92=E 3:?56C E@ 2 C@25H2J DFC7246 7@==@H65 3J 2? 288C682E6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership 500-unit apartment complex planned on Lincoln's east side Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Murder-suicide determined as cause of death for two Omaha couples Lexington Legion juniors go 0-3 at Grand Island tournament kAm|@E@C:DED 2C6 C6>:?565 E@ 5C:G6 42FE:@FD=J :? 2?5 ?62C H@C< K@?6D[ E@ 3F4<=6 FA[ 2?5 AFE A9@?6D 5@H?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar A Cozad man is being charged with first-degree assault after an incident Friday at a Cozad bar. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Venezuela earthquakes: 'The situation is critical' Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo