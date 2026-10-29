Top Story Spotlight Topical Last ’26 fiscal reports change little for Ibach, Tegtmeier, Diaz todd.vonkampen Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner’s list of top re-election campaign donors didn’t change in her final campaign finance report before Tuesday’s general election.kAm%96 s:DEC:4E cc D6?2E@C[ H9@’D F?@AA@D65 7@C 2 D64@?5 2?5 =2DE 7@FC\J62C E6C>[ 925 S`aa[ehd @? 92?5 ~4E] `h 3FE 92D C2:D65 ;FDE Scc[a`b 2?5 DA6?5 Sbe[`bf E9:D 6=64E:@? J62C]k^AmkAmu:?2= }63C2D<2 p44@F?E23:=:EJ 2?5 s:D4=@DFC6 r@>>:DD:@? C6A@CED 2C6 5F6 D@>6E:>6 27E6C %F6D52J’D 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?] %92E =2DE C6A@CE H@F=5 :?4=F56 2?J 5@?2E:@?D C646:G65 27E6C ~4E] `h]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmu@CEJ\D6G6? 6?E:E:6D[ @?=J E9C66 @7 H9:49 2C6 :?5:G:5F2=D[ 92G6 4@?EC:3FE65 2E =62DE Sad_ E@ x3249’D 42>A2:8? 4@>>:EE66 5FC:?8 a_ae] x56?E:E:6D @7 E9@D6 H9@ 5@?2E6 =6DD E92? Sad_ 5@?’E 92G6 E@ 36 =682==J 5:D4=@D65]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Go Find It! Nebraska VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final NSAA releases football playoff brackets Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington Mary Ann J. Rickertsen Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening kAm~=D@? u2C>D @7 w6CD96J C6>2:?D E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ 72C>6C\76656C’D =625:?8 5@?@C 2E Sd[___[ 7@==@H65 3J E96 }63C2D<2 q2?<6CD $E2E6 !@=:E:42= p4E:@? r@>>:EE66 2E Sb[_e_ 2?5 E96 }63C2D<2 x?DFC2?46 u656C2E:@? !pr 2E Sb[___] t?E:E:6D H:E9 E@E2= 5@?2E:@?D @7 S`[___ @C >@C6 2C6 =:DE65 :? E96 E23=6 36=@H]k^AmkAm%@E2= 5@?2E:@?D 2?5 DA6?5:?8 492?865 =:EE=6 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^=6I49]4@>^E?4>D^2DD6E^65:E@C:2=^5`be6`aa\`hcc\ca67\h52d\2ghdaf7bb`heQ E2C86ElQ0D6=7Qm7C@> ~4E@36C’D 7:CDE C6A@CEk^2m 7@C }63C2D<2 $E2E6 q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? !C6D:56?E t=:K236E9 %68E>6:6C @7 }@CE9 !=2EE6 2?5 {6I:?8E@? r:EJ r@F?4:= 42?5:52E6 w2?5J |2C:? s:2K]k^Am kAm$E2E6 =2H @?=J C6BF:C6D 42>A2:8? 4@>>:EE66D E@ 36 @C82?:K65 2?5 :ED 7:?2?46D C6A@CE65 :7 2?5 H96? 2 DE2E6[ >F=E:4@F?EJ @C =@42= 42?5:52E6 C646:G6D @C DA6?5D 2E =62DE Sd[___ :? 2 42=6?52C J62C]k^Am Total and top donations, Dawson County races The following are the combined total and top individual 2026 donations and spending (including in-kind values) for the listed candidates as of Oct. 19 in state and Dawson County races. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. todd.vonkampen Author email Follow todd.vonkampen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition The Lexington Pride of the Minutemen received a Class 3A Division 1 superior rating Saturday at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association sta… Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Senate candidate Dan Osborn addressed the closure of Lexington’s Tyson plant during a town hall meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday, Oct. 29. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Pope Leo Requests Illinois Ballot To Vote In US Midterms. Pope Leo Requests Illinois Ballot To Vote In US Midterms. Binance Freezes $3 Billion in Crypto Assets Amid Suspected Hack Binance Freezes $3 Billion in Crypto Assets Amid Suspected Hack Binance Freezes $3 Billion in Crypto Assets Amid Suspected Hack. 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