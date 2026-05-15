Top Story Spotlight New Nebraska Public Media documentary captures destructive power of severe weather Jessica Kennedy May 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — There is no place like Nebraska for weather. The winds blow stronger, the seasons never arrive quietly and the storms leave marks that last generations.kAmsC2H? 7C@> ?6HD 2?5 5@4F>6?E2CJ 2C49:G6D 4FC2E65 3J }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2[ E96 9@FC\=@?8 =@42= E6=6G:D:@? 5@4F>6?E2CJ “}2EFC6’D uFCJi tIEC6>6 }63C2D<2 (62E96C” AC6>:6C6D 2E h A]>] r%[ |@?52J[ yF?6 ` @? }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2 2?5 E96 ?6EH@C<’D *@F%F36 492??6=]k^AmkAmw@DE65 3J }63C2D<2 >6E6@C@=@8:DE z6? $:6>6<[ H9@ H2E4965 E96 D<:6D 7@C >@C6 E92? c_ J62CD[ E96 AC@8C2> C6G:D:ED E96 >@DE A@H6C7F= D6G6C6 H62E96C 6G6?ED :? 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Experts weigh in Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS kAmp A@CE:@? @7 E96 }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 |65:2 5@4F>6?E2CJ “s6G:= r=@F5Di %@C?25@6D $EC:<6 }63C2D<2” C6G:D:ED E96 5625=J DE@C>D 2?5 E96:C =2DE:?8 :>A24E @? E96 C68:@?]k^AmkAm|@C6 E92? D:I 564256D =2E6C[ 2?@E96C E@C?25@ 42CG65 2 `d\>:=6 A2E9 @7 56DECF4E:@? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Weather permitting, work will begin May 18 on Interstate 80 between Brady and Gothenburg, from reference post 205.61 to reference post 213.25,… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park