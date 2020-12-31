2020 leaves potent winter storm as parting shot, area saw around 4-5 inches of snow

LEXINGTON — To call this a difficult year would be, well the understatement of the year, and 2020 wasn’t done yet. To start the last week of the year, a potent winter weather system produced snowfall totals around four to five inches across the local area.

Starting during the overnight period of Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29, a winter weather system moved through the area, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory to be issued across the region by the National Weather Service – Hastings.

The advisory was later upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the northeast portions of the NWS Hastings warning area, including Hall and York counties. The highest snowfall totals would be at Ord, 7.4 inches and Greeley, 6.8 inches.

Snowfall occurred across the state, and caused the closing of Interstate 80 from Ogallala to the Wyoming border.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with more than 200 weather related incidents during the storm, 170 of which were motorist’s assists and 28 crashes.

Locally, snow accumulated to just below four inches in Lexington, a weather station three miles north of Johnson Lake reported 5.5 inches of snow, another post six miles southeast of Lexington reported 5 inches.