DAWSON COUNTY FAIR Jessica Kennedy Jul 17, 2026 Jul 17, 2026 0 1 of 6 Cozad's Cadey Wolf proudly shows of her Grand Champion dairy cow banner Thursday afternoon at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Samual Winter looks towards the judge in the senior dairy showmanship class Thursday at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Mollie Spradlin smiles at the judge after setting up her dairy cow in the senior showmanship class Thursday at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Hailey Jensen moves her dairy cow named JoJo through the senior showmanship class Thursday at the Dawson County Fair in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Owen Fairley watches for the judge after setting up his dairy cow in the intermediate showmanship class Thursday at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Colt Drews finds himself attempting to move his bucket calf along in the junior division Thursday morning at the Dawson County Fair. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Related to this story Most Popular 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement A 23-year-old Cozad man has been accused of enticing a minor through electronic communications. Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Joseph's College Cosmetology campuses in Kearney, Grand Island, Norfolk and Lincoln will close July 31, the college said. The Kearney location… Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing While most of Nebraska's manufacturing job losses were in food processing, it's a particularly important sector for the state, with its vast a… Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ “The star of ‘The Next Pro,’ the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reality spinoff, isn’t some 20-something dancer but judge Shirley Ballas,” Bruce Mil…