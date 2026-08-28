Top Story Spotlight Topical S-E-M volleyball drops home opener to Gibbon Jessica Kennedy Aug 28, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The S-E-M Mustang volleyball team lost their home opener 25-16, 26-24 and 25-16 to Gibbon Thursday.kAm$\t\| H:== 4@>A6E6 :? E96 w:\{:?6 EC:2?8F=2C :? t=H@@5 %9FCD52J[ $6AE] b 2E d A]>]k^AmkAmp82:?DE v:33@?[ zJ=6C y@?6D =65 E96 E62> :? <:==D H:E9 `b]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpG6CJ w2C56C AFE 5@H? f <:==D 2?5 w2J=66 w2JD 925 E9C66]k^AmkAmy@?6D 925 EH@ D@=@ 3=@4<D 2?5 E9C66 3=@4< 2DD:DED] |J<2 rC2?H6== 925 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4< 2?5 @?6 3=@4< 2DD:DE]k^Am kAm|:2 $4@G:==6 =65 E96 |FDE2?8D :? 5:8D H:E9 ?:?6] p=6I:D $4@G:==6 925 6:89E[ {:=J wC2D<J 925 D6G6? 2?5 y@?6D 925 D:I]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Lexington softball takes eighth place at home tournament kAmrC2?H6== 925 `b 2DD:DED @? f_ 2EE6>AED H:E9 @?6 6CC@C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you … Western Nebraska Football Top 5s 11-man Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook The Gothenburg Swede softball team fell 17-1 to McCook in their away season opener. Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Lexington hosted the Nebraska State Activities Association Hall of Fame Jamboree Monday against Cambridge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Justin Frommer recaps Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights title Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights win Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights win Nebraska volleyball practices in AT&T Stadium Nebraska volleyball practices in AT&T Stadium 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution-Related Sting | TMZ Sports 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution-Related Sting | TMZ Sports