Top Story Spotlight Hi-Line girls qualify for state cross country, earn runner-up Class D-5 District title Jessica Kennedy Oct 15, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE — Hi-Line lady Bulls cross country team snagged a trip to state after claiming the Class D-5 District runner-up title Wednesday at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cambridge.kAm%96 =25J qF==D 7:?:D965 H:E9 be A@:?ED 369:?5 E62> 492>A:@?D p>96CDE]k^AmkAm|2C;@C:6 z@@A>2?[ 2 7C6D9>2?[ =65 E96 492C86 7@C E96 qF==D] $96 7:?:D965 :? `bE9 H:E9 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 aaia_]k^AmkAmw2:=6J t5H2C5D 7@==@H65 z@@A>2? 4=@D6=J[ 7:?:D9:?8 `cE9 H:E9 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 aaia_]a]k^Am kAm~=:G:2 (2== C@F?565 @FE E96 E@A `d 7@C E96 =25J qF==D] $96 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aaiab]b]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook named most honored citizen at Aksarben ball Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club Lex council candidate Diaz gets $6,000 donation from Omaha PAC Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid kAmz2C2 qC@4<>2? 7:?:D965 bgE9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 adia_]g]k^AmkAm!2:D=6J }:6>2? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 The Gothenburg football team shutout Wood River 76-0 Friday, in another historic night for the Swedes. VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg volleyball team is on a 9-1 win streak after sweeping Lexington Monday in Gothenburg on senior night. Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup. What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Nebraska swept seventh-ranked Wisconsin, dominating at the net and on defense. Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield said the Huskers have established… Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Lexington Middle School boys cross country brought home their second straight Nebraska JH State Cross Country Championship title Saturday in P… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Sam McKewon's three keys for Nebraska football vs. Oregon Pick Six Podcast | Eugene or bust: Nebraska’s next test Pick Six Podcast | Eugene or bust: Nebraska’s next test Mike Tomlin discusses new life in broadcasting, reaction to his viral Minecraft city Mike Tomlin discusses new life in broadcasting, reaction to his viral Minecraft city This 49ers trade rumor is HEATING UP... This 49ers trade rumor is HEATING UP...