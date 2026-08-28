Topical Top Story Spotlight Local cross country teams Thursday results Jessica Kennedy Aug 28, 2026 Aug 28, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HI-LINEkAm%96 w:\{:?6 qF==D 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ E62>D 4@>A6E65 %9FCD52J 2E E96 |65:4:?6 '2==6J x?G:E6 96=5 :? rFCE:D 2E pCC@H9625 |625@HD v@=7 r@FCD6]k^AmkAmw:\=:?6 3@JD 7:?:D965 :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you … Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swede volleyball team pulled off a four-set victory at home Thursday over the Cozad Haymakers. Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad GOTHENBURG — Nothing like a severe thunderstorm coupled by a tornado siren sounding to kickoff Nebraska high school football Thursday night. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Husker Legends: Jay Foreman joins Gary Sharp to discuss the glory days of Nebraska football Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's sweep of UNLV Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's sweep of UNLV Justin Frommer recaps Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights title Justin Frommer recaps Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights title Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights win Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights win