Top Story Spotlight Topical Lexington Minutemaids down Hi-Line 55-18 in Hall of Fame Jamboree Jessica Kennedy Nov 23, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Lexington's Evee Mins (12) attempts a 3 in the second half of the Maids' win over Hi-Line Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Mins finished with 13 points. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Greta Rickertsen (33) scores a basket in the third quarter of the Maids' win over Hi-Line Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Sukiana Ahmed (1) hits a 3 over the defense of Hi-Line's Berkley Reiners (12) in the third quarter of the Maids' win Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Kylee Kubert (32) attempts a free throw in the Bulls' loss to Lexington Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Whitney Wall (2) draws a foul while attempting a shot in the second half of the Bulls' loss to Lexington in a Hall of Fame jamboree Monday in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Paislee Knackstedt (4) looks for a teammate through the defense of Lexington's Julieta Ortiz (13) in the Bulls' loss Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy EUSTIS — Basketball season is quickly approaching, starting with preseason Hall of Fame matchups.kAm%96 {6I:?8E@? |:?FE6>2:5D 56762E65 w:\{:?6 dd\`g |@?52J 6G6?:?8 :? tFDE:D]k^AmkAm%96 |2:5D H6C6 =65 3J 7C6D9>2? tG66 |:?D H:E9 `b A@:?ED 2?5 EH@ bD]k^AmkAmw:\{:?6 H2D =65 3J (9:E?6J (2== H:E9 D6G6? A@:?ED]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? EC2:=65 b\_ :? 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