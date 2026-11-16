Top Story Spotlight NSAA football state championships set Jessica Kennedy Nov 16, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska State Activities Association's state football championships are set to being Friday, Nov. 20.kAmr=2DD sb 2?5 se H:== 36 96=5 2E r@A6 $E25:F> 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2\z62C?6J] r=2DD sb H:== <:4<@77 2E `i`_ A]>] 2?5 se 2E fi`_ A]>]k^AmkAm%96 r=2DD p 7:?2= :D D6E 7@C fi`d A]>] |@?52J[ }@G] ab 2E &}{VD |6>@C:2= $E25:F>] k^AmkAm%96 r=2DD sa 7:?2= :D 2E `_i`d 2]>] |@?52J[ }@G] ab 2E |6>@C:2= $E25:F> :? {:?4@=?] r=2DD s` H:== 36 96=5 2E |6>@C:2= $E25:F> }@G] ab 2E aicd A]>]k^Am kAm%96 82>6D 7@C %F6D52J[ }@G] ac 2C6 r=2DD ra 2E `_i`d 2]>][ r=2DD r` 2E aicd A]>] 2?5 r=2DD q 2E fi`d A]>] p== %F6D52J 82>6D 2C6 96=5 2E |6>@C:2= $E25:F> :? {:?4@=?]k^Am People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence Plum Creek Community Players open auditions for February show Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Nebraska Beef Summit to highlight timely production, industry challenges Dec. 9 in Kearney Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout k9bmr{p$$ pk^9bmkAm}@] ` ~>292 (6DED:56 GD] }@] a |:==2C5 $@FE9k^Amk9bmr{p$$ qk^9bmkAm}@] a vC6E?2 t2DE GD] }@] d ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4k^Am k9bmr{p$$ r`k^9bm Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}@] a q@JD %@H? GD] }@] h p52>D r6?EC2=k^Am k9bmr{p$$ rak^9bmkAm}@] ` vC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4 GD] }@] b r652C r2E9@=:4k^Am k9bmr{p$$ s`k^9bmkAm}@] a $2?5J rC66< GD] }@] d rC@7E@?k^Am k9bmr{p$$ sak^9bmkAm}@] a }@CE9 !=2EE6 $E] !2EVD GD] }@] c {@@>:Dk^Amk9bmr{p$$ sbk^9bmkAm}@] a r6?EC2= '2==6J GD] }@] `a p?D6=>@\|6C?2k^Amk9bmr{p$$ sek^9bmkAm}@] b v2C56? r@F?EJ GD] }@] c s:==6C\~56==k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Our reporters are covering playoff games across Nebraska. Follow along for scores, key moments and quick reports as teams fight to keep their … LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse LIV Golf is done, ending one of the most tumultuous eras in golf history. 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence The top-rated signee in Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class will start at cornerback in the wake of Andrew Marshall's injury. Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh Carter Nelson's botched trick-play pass against Rutgers drew plenty of texts, including from his father and girlfriend. The Nebraska tight end… Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Gothenburg football upset Bergan Catholic Friday, in a Class C2 quarterfinal at Midland University’s Heedum Field in Fremont. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska's Matt Rhule full press conference from Nov. 16, 2026 Week 10 Overreactions: Cousins revives Vikings, Bengals look unstoppable Week 10 Overreactions: Cousins revives Vikings, Bengals look unstoppable College Football Playoff Top 25: Remove the Logos and Alabama's Case Gets Tougher College Football Playoff Top 25: Remove the Logos and Alabama's Case Gets Tougher Takeaways from No. 1 Georgia football hammering Missouri in Athens Takeaways from No. 1 Georgia football hammering Missouri in Athens