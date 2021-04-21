Two Rivers reports 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days

LEXINGTON — Over the first two days of the week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 17 total cases, with only two being in Dawson County.

The cases for Monday, April 19 included seven in Buffalo County and one each in Dawson, Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties.

On Tuesday, April 20, the cases included five in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,500 total cases, 10,088 of which are no longer symptomatic and 118 deaths.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases across the state are on the rise, with 495 new cases reported on Monday and seven new deaths.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide fell Monday from 168 to 159.

Free vaccines are available for anyone over age 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.