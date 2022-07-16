The Well Haus holds open house at new location in Cozad

COZAD — The Well Haus, which offers alternative and holistic health services, held an open house for their new location in Cozad, 135 W. 8th St.

The Well Haus was previously located on Meriden St., but owner Becca Paulsen said she moved locations to downsize to a space that best fit the business needs, while still providing the same services her customers know.

Paulsen said she officially moved into the new space in March 2022.

The Well Haus continues to provide a variety of services including massages, yoga sessions, an infrared sauna, ion foot detox, etc.

In addition to the new location, Paulsen is welcoming three new practitioners who offer different services.

Kaitlyn Lemmer operates her own business, Grounded in Wellness, and is an integrative health practitioner. Lemmer said she is originally from Elwood but now lives in Cozad.

Integrated health seeks to find the root causes of imbalances within people’s bodies, Lemmer said, they meet a patient where they are at and come up with a plan based on their individual needs. They can use supportive items, such as essential oils and supplements to help with issues people are experiencing.

Lemmer is at The Well Haus from Wednesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., she also offers Zoom appointments. She can be found on Facebook at Grounded in Wellness.

Tara Niles offers sound healing therapy and runs her own business named The Alternative.

Niles said sound therapy uses sounds and vibrations to help remedy physical, emotional and spiritual issues someone may be facing. She said the techniques are based on traditional Chinese medicine techniques that have been used for thousands of years.

Both tuning forks and quartz sound bowls are used during sessions, Niles said she starts sessions by having a person lay down and talking about the issues they are dealing with. The sound therapy will then be used in different ways, according to the needs of the person.

Niles said it usually takes around three sessions before people begin to feel changes, she noted during their first session, people can be hesitant but by later sessions, they begin to open up more.

She also works with emotional freedom techniques and thought feel therapy that can give a person a coping mechanism when the tough times in life appear.

Niles said her techniques don’t replace a doctor’s diagnosis, but they offer a different option to people who have had difficulty in being able to address issues they are facing. She said it can give people hope if they haven’t had success in treating issues in the past.

Niles is at The Well Haus on Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The third practitioner is Cyndi Smith who practices Reiki, a form of Japanese energy healing.

Reiki practitioners use a technique called palm healing or hands-on healing through which a "universal energy" is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the patient in order to encourage emotional or physical healing.

Reiki's teachings and adherents claim that qi is physiological and can be manipulated to treat a disease or condition.

Smith’s times at The Well Haus are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Paulsen said Tasia Aden, who recently moved to Omaha from Cozad, will return to offer her services at The Well Haus on occasion.

The Well Haus got its start in Cozad in 2018.

Paulsen might have entered her true calling when she attended massage therapy school, and started Good Life Massage in 2014. She was working out of Balance Body Chiropractic’s and teaching yoga.

“I love to educate people about how to lead a more holistic way of life,” said Paulsen in a past interview, “If we could all eat healthy and take care of ourselves that would be the best life for all of us.”

Educating people on how to make healthy choices and holistic services is one of the most important components of her business, said Paulsen. “Once people take care of themselves and see that it helps them, then they will want to continue to do it.”

When asked about what the Well Haus offers to Cozad, Paulsen said she adds something just a little different. While many of the stores are based around retail, the Well Haus provides services for people. She said it helps people keep coming back to the downtown area.

The Well Haus is opened on Tuesdays from 2-7 p.m. and on Wednesdays-Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments can also be made by calling, 308-784-4244. Paulsen said The Well Haus Facebook page is the best place to keep up to date with what is going on at the business.

“This is an important service; it’s my passion for people to feel well,” said Paulsen, “There are not many services like this in Cozad.”