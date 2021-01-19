Rod Baker - Your Edward Jones financial advisor

Editors note: This is a paid advertisement

As a financial advisor, my passion is working with people to understand what is important to them and their overall long-term goals before implementing a disciplined process that assists in bringing all those variables together to develop a customized financial strategy. Together, we will partner to review your investments and strategies, make adjustments as needed and help ensure you remain on track throughout life.

I’m originally from Hastings, NE and graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I was fortunate to be a part of the 1997 National Championship football team for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. From there, I have had a diversified work experience in manufacturing, distribution and supply chain before finding my true passion at Edward Jones in 2018, where I work with people one-on-one to assist in personalized financial strategies.