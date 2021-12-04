Newest update to Nebraska 511 promises new tools for winter weather season

LINCOLN — Today, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), together with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the National Weather Service (NWS), announced an updated Nebraska 511, which promises to bring better service to Nebraskans as they plan for winter travel.

Nebraska 511 has been a staple for Nebraskans and travelers alike for more than two decades. What originally started as a phone service has evolved to also include a web application as well as a mobile app.

The service provides information on construction, road conditions, closures, lane restrictions, highway cameras and other important information. From November of 2020 to October 2021, the 511 system was utilized by 1.5 million users.

At the press conference, NDOT highlighted the new features of the updated Nebraska 511, which includes integrated weather, dedicated information to commercial carriers, overhead digital signs and their messages, updated icons, and an improved user interface.

Also highlighted at the press conference is the importance of preparing for winter weather as the season rapidly approaches.