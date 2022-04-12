Minutemaids fight through a persistent Bearcat defense for a 4-1 win

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaid soccer team fought through a persistent Scottsbluff Bearcat defense to win another game on Friday, April 8.

Lexington Girls Soccer Head Coach Keith Allen said, “We won the coin toss so we took the wind at our back. We won the ball, moved it down the field, Citlali shot the ball, the SB GK bobbled it, and Berniece was there to finish the volley. That happened within the first two minutes. There were no other scores in the first half. Moving into the second half, the visitors from Scottsbluff had the wind at their back, and took advantage, scoring a tying goal with 21 minutes left.”

“The Maids answered less than two minutes later, by scoring the go ahead goal when Valeria sent in a corner kick, which bounced once to Berniece, and she was able to strike it into the back of the net. The third goal was played into Citlali by Ariana, and she was able to turn and hit a real nice shot to goal from 25 yards out, and into the wind,” Allen said.

“The final goal came with less than two minutes to go, and Berniece was able to get her third goal of the game--second hat trick in as many games,” Allen said.

“We had a couple of girls get banged up during the game, and so our normal subbing rotation got switched up a bit, but the girls adjusted well, although Scottsbluff pressured the play much more than some teams, and caused us to get out of sync during several strings throughout the game. Our passing percentage will be lower than in the last couple of outings,” Allen concluded.

Shots: Lex 22, SB 8. Goals came from Berniece Garcia (3), and Citlali Prado (1). Assists by Valeria Perez, Citlali Prado and Ariana Cabrera.

LHS -1, 3: 4

SHS -0, 1: 1

The opening round of the Central 10 Conference was on Tuesday, April 12, the Maids hosted Schuyler.

With the win, the Maids record now stands at 4-3.