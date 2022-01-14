Minutemaids fall short against Hastings Tigers

LEXINGTON —Lexington basketball returned home Saturday to start the 2022 portion of their schedules. The Maids started slow against Hastings but finished strong before falling in the final moments, 52-49.
The Minutemen matched scores with the Tigers in the first quarter but faltered down the stretch to drop a 51-41 decision.
In the Maids contest, a three minute scoreless period during the first quarter allowed Hastings to build a 10-2 advantage. Lexington played even with the Lady Tigers to trail 37-25 at halftime.
A more balanced attack was present for the Maids, with seven players contributing points. Senior Sarah Treffer led the way with 11 first half points.
Second half action featured a Maid attack that whittled the Hastings lead to four points to start the fourth quarter. Treffer tied the game on an old fashioned three point play with 5:06 left in the game. Senior Mia Rowe gave Lexington their first lead since the opening quarter with a basket at the 3:08 mark.
Hastings finished with a 1 for 4 effort from the free throw line to tie the game at 49-49 with 2:49 remaining.
As time ticked away, Lexington had a chance to score in the closing moments. An inbound play with 11.5 seconds remaining was not executed properly, resulting in a five second delay call and a turnover to the Tigers. Hastings inbounded the ball from half court and was quickly defended by Lexington.
A slippery pass was delivered into the hands of junior Emma Syynek, who tossed in a wild three pointer as time expired.
Treffer led all Maids with 22 points. Rowe contributed nine points in the loss. Senior McKinsey Long led the Lady Tigers with 16 points with KK Laux turning in 14 points, all in the first half.
The Maids, 2-8, battled Kearney Catholic Tuesday night and will next be in action at North Platte (4-5) Friday and Alliance (4-8) Saturday.
Minutemen struggle to find groove
Lexington continued to falter against defensive pressure and find a rhythm on offense, while Hastings led for the majority of the first quarter. A Daud Daud three pointer with 1:05 left knotted the score at 9-9, where it stood until the break.
Hastings outscored Lexington 15-8 in the second quarter to enjoy a 24-17 lead at the half. The tigers connected on three of four first half three pointers in the spree.
The Minutemen kept pace in the third quarter but trailed by six points, 35-29. A quiet three and a half minutes to start the fourth quarter by Lexington allowed Hastings to jump out to a 42-29 margin and seal the decision.
Daud finished with 14 points, including four three pointers. Sophomore Braydon Power scored 19 points for the Tigers.