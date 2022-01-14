Minutemaids fall short against Hastings Tigers

LEXINGTON —Lexington basketball returned home Saturday to start the 2022 portion of their schedules. The Maids started slow against Hastings but finished strong before falling in the final moments, 52-49.

The Minutemen matched scores with the Tigers in the first quarter but faltered down the stretch to drop a 51-41 decision.

In the Maids contest, a three minute scoreless period during the first quarter allowed Hastings to build a 10-2 advantage. Lexington played even with the Lady Tigers to trail 37-25 at halftime.

A more balanced attack was present for the Maids, with seven players contributing points. Senior Sarah Treffer led the way with 11 first half points.

Second half action featured a Maid attack that whittled the Hastings lead to four points to start the fourth quarter. Treffer tied the game on an old fashioned three point play with 5:06 left in the game. Senior Mia Rowe gave Lexington their first lead since the opening quarter with a basket at the 3:08 mark.

Hastings finished with a 1 for 4 effort from the free throw line to tie the game at 49-49 with 2:49 remaining.