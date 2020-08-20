DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County continues to rack up new COVID-19 cases, as 19 of the 24 reported on Wednesday were in the county.
Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Buffalo County – 19
- Kearney County – 3
- Dawson County – 2
Total cases in the Two Rivers district break down as such,
Dawson County, 982; Gosper County, 22; Buffalo County, 535; Phelps County, 51; Kearney County, 88; Franklin County, 16; Harlan County, 22.
Nebraska as a state now records 31,040 total cases, 22,941 recoveries and 371 deaths.
