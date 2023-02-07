LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board held a special meeting for the purpose of discussing real estate on Monday, Feb. 6.

Superintendent John Hakonson said that the meeting was being held due to time constraints and that the board would enter closed session to discuss the potential purchase or bid price, terms of any purchase agreement and to give negotiating guidance to the superintendent.

The board entered executive session at 12:01 p.m. and adjourned at 1:18 p.m. and voted to authorize Hakonson to negotiate for the purchase or make a bid on real estate pursuant to the negotiating guidance provided by the board.