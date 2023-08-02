WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today that she secured over $20 million for water infrastructure priorities across Nebraska in the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.
The bill, which must still be voted upon by the Senate and House, was advanced Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee by a vote of 28-o as a first key step.
“This funding bill will keep Nebraskans healthy and safe by investing in crucial water infrastructure projects across our state. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I fought to secure measures that support the construction of water treatment plants, the replacement of aging water towers, and the continued removal of dangerous lead pipes throughout our state. I look forward to the full Senate taking up and passing this important legislation,” said Senator Fischer.
Nebraska Bill Highlights
Recipient Name: City of Lexington
- Project Name: City of Lexington for Biosolid Sludge Facility
- Project Description: Develop new biosolids dewatering facility and sludge drying beds
- Project Location: Lexington, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $2,400,000
Recipient Name: Lewis and Clark NRD
- Project Name: Cedar Knox Rural Water Project
- Project Description: Funds used for the construction of a water source, treatment plant, and distribution system
- Project Location: Cedar and Knox Counties, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $10,000,000
Recipient Name: Village of Platte Center
- Project Name: Village of Platte Center for Collection System Improvements
- Project Description: Improve collection system through CCTV inspection and make repairs
- Project Location: Platte Center, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $200,000
Recipient Name: City of Henderson
- Project Name: City of Henderson for Sanitary Sewer Improvements
- Project Description: Construct and rehabilitate sanitary sewer facility
- Project Location: Henderson, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $480,000
Recipient Name: Village of Taylor
- Project Name: Village of Taylor for Sewer Collection System Project
- Project Description: Funding will be used to replace connection mains, upgrade manholes, and connect existing lift stations and lagoons
- Project Location: Taylor, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $80,000
Recipient Name: City of Hebron
- Project Name: City of Hebron for Well and Water Tower Improvements
- Project Description: Replace existing well and refurbish existing water tower
- Project Location: Hebron, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $176,000
Recipient Name: Metropolitan Utilities District
- Project Name: Metropolitan Omaha Area for Lead Service Line Replacement
- Project Description: Funds would be used to replace 625 lead service lines in high need areas
- Project Location: Metro Omaha
- Amount Appropriated: $4,000,000
Recipient Name: Village of Denton
- Project Name: Village of Denton Public Water System Improvements
- Project Description: Replace lead service lines and water meters
- Project Location: Denton, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $360,000
Recipient Name: Village of Malcolm
- Project Name: Village of Malcolm for Water Meters Project
- Project Description: Replace water meters
- Project Location: Malcolm, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $72,000
Recipient Name: Village of Staplehurst
- Project Name: Village of Staplehurst Water Tower Replacement
- Project Description: Replace 100-year-old water tower
- Project Location: Staplehurst, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $720,000
Recipient Name: City of Cambridge
- Project Name: City of Cambridge for Rehabilitation of Wastewater Treatment Plant
- Project Description: Rehabilitate existing wastewater treatment plant
- Project Location: Cambridge, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $148,000
Recipient Name: Village of Alda
- Project Name: Village of Alda for Lift Station Project
- Project Description: Rehabilitate two lift stations
- Project Location: Alda, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $320,000
Recipient Name: City of York
- Project Name: City of York Wastewater Rehabilitation
- Project Description: Upgrade and rehabilitate existing wastewater treatment plant and collection system
- Project Location: York, NE
- Amount Appropriated: $1,500,000
Additional Measures:
Senator Fischer also secured language in the FY24 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to:
• Direct improvements to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) pesticide registration process
• Direct the EPA to update emissions modeling for biofuels to more accurately capture environmental benefits
• Prohibit the issuance of permits under Title V of the Clean Air Act for livestock producers
• Prohibit funding for mandatory reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from manure management systems