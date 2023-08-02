WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today that she secured over $20 million for water infrastructure priorities across Nebraska in the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

The bill, which must still be voted upon by the Senate and House, was advanced Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee by a vote of 28-o as a first key step.

“This funding bill will keep Nebraskans healthy and safe by investing in crucial water infrastructure projects across our state. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I fought to secure measures that support the construction of water treatment plants, the replacement of aging water towers, and the continued removal of dangerous lead pipes throughout our state. I look forward to the full Senate taking up and passing this important legislation,” said Senator Fischer.

Nebraska Bill Highlights

Recipient Name: City of Lexington

Project Name: City of Lexington for Biosolid Sludge Facility

Project Description: Develop new biosolids dewatering facility and sludge drying beds

Project Location: Lexington, NE

Amount Appropriated: $2,400,000

Recipient Name: Lewis and Clark NRD

Project Name: Cedar Knox Rural Water Project

Project Description: Funds used for the construction of a water source, treatment plant, and distribution system

Project Location: Cedar and Knox Counties, NE

Amount Appropriated: $10,000,000

Recipient Name: Village of Platte Center

Project Name: Village of Platte Center for Collection System Improvements

Project Description: Improve collection system through CCTV inspection and make repairs

Project Location: Platte Center, NE

Amount Appropriated: $200,000

Recipient Name: City of Henderson

Project Name: City of Henderson for Sanitary Sewer Improvements

Project Description: Construct and rehabilitate sanitary sewer facility

Project Location: Henderson, NE

Amount Appropriated: $480,000

Recipient Name: Village of Taylor

Project Name: Village of Taylor for Sewer Collection System Project

Project Description: Funding will be used to replace connection mains, upgrade manholes, and connect existing lift stations and lagoons

Project Location: Taylor, NE

Amount Appropriated: $80,000

Recipient Name: City of Hebron

Project Name: City of Hebron for Well and Water Tower Improvements

Project Description: Replace existing well and refurbish existing water tower

Project Location: Hebron, NE

Amount Appropriated: $176,000

Recipient Name: Metropolitan Utilities District

Project Name: Metropolitan Omaha Area for Lead Service Line Replacement

Project Description: Funds would be used to replace 625 lead service lines in high need areas

Project Location: Metro Omaha

Amount Appropriated: $4,000,000

Recipient Name: Village of Denton

Project Name: Village of Denton Public Water System Improvements

Project Description: Replace lead service lines and water meters

Project Location: Denton, NE

Amount Appropriated: $360,000

Recipient Name: Village of Malcolm

Project Name: Village of Malcolm for Water Meters Project

Project Description: Replace water meters

Project Location: Malcolm, NE

Amount Appropriated: $72,000

Recipient Name: Village of Staplehurst

Project Name: Village of Staplehurst Water Tower Replacement

Project Description: Replace 100-year-old water tower

Project Location: Staplehurst, NE

Amount Appropriated: $720,000

Recipient Name: City of Cambridge

Project Name: City of Cambridge for Rehabilitation of Wastewater Treatment Plant

Project Description: Rehabilitate existing wastewater treatment plant

Project Location: Cambridge, NE

Amount Appropriated: $148,000

Recipient Name: Village of Alda

Project Name: Village of Alda for Lift Station Project

Project Description: Rehabilitate two lift stations

Project Location: Alda, NE

Amount Appropriated: $320,000

Recipient Name: City of York

Project Name: City of York Wastewater Rehabilitation

Project Description: Upgrade and rehabilitate existing wastewater treatment plant and collection system

Project Location: York, NE

Amount Appropriated: $1,500,000

Additional Measures:

Senator Fischer also secured language in the FY24 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to:

• Direct improvements to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) pesticide registration process

• Direct the EPA to update emissions modeling for biofuels to more accurately capture environmental benefits

• Prohibit the issuance of permits under Title V of the Clean Air Act for livestock producers

• Prohibit funding for mandatory reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from manure management systems