COZAD — The Cozad lady Makers hosted a night on the court against the Gothenburg lady Swedes on Thursday, Aug. 24.

It was an even playing field as the first set started which didn’t last as the lady Swedes took off after putting down some huge kills.

Gothenburg took the first set 25 to 11.

In the second set, Cozad regrouped and got the ball rolling. A couple blocks for Cozad got the girls pumped and the crowd going. However, the lady Swedes pulled ahead for a 25 to 15 win.

The lady Makers got into a good rotation and kept up with the Swedes in the third set. Gothenburg didn’t let up and kept swinging away.

Gothenburg snuck away with the win, 25 to 17.

For the Swedes, Clara Evert had 13 kills and six digs. Taryn O’Hare had five kills. Aubrey O’Hare had 18 assists and seven kills. Peyton Hilbers had five ace serves. Logan Hilbers had six digs. Ashlyn Richeson had eight assists.

There were no stats available for the Haymakers at time of publication.

Gothenburg traveled to Grand Island on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The lady Haymakers travel over to Lexington on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.