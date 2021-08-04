Downey Drilling donates $50,000 to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion project has received yet another large donation, this time from Downey Drilling in the amount of $50,000.
Downey Drilling President and CEO Tom Downey said the company feels it is a worthwhile project for their corporate base, Lexington. More than that, Downey said, the project will highlight the role the veterans have and will continue to have in the community.
Downey noted several family members who have served in the armed services. He noted his grandfather on his father’s side, moved the family to San Diego, Calif., to help construct bombers at a factory during World War II.
Downey said one of his brothers was involved in Desert Storm during the invasion of Iraq, another brother was a military doctor, now retired with a private practice and a sister-in-law served as an oral surgeon in Kuwait during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
He also noted several of his employees have served in the military in the past.
“From a personal standpoint it feels very important,” Downey said of the donation to the Veterans Pavilion.
“We think it’s something all ages can learn from,” Downey said of the pavilion’s educational mission, “they can look on the history and look on how (the United States) got to where we are today.”
On the community side, Downey offered a unique perspective when he said the Lexington Veterans Pavilion will, “help to complete the whole campus,” of Kirkpatrick Memorial Park, the renovated lake, the Dawson County Historical Museum and the
Lexington Family Aquatic Center.
Downey also said the pavilion will tie in with the Heartland Military Museum, located along the Lexington I-80 exit.
As a young person, Downey said he was impacted by the World War II veterans in their Veterans Day program at his school. He said while the veterans did not tell many stories of their service, it was known from the veteran’s family members who big of a deal their service during the war truly was.
He said those programs helped to instill a strong sense of patriotism in them at a young age, even though they never served in the military.
Downey said with the changing technology and how wars will be fought in the future, it is important to remember the experience of veterans of past wars. “We as a society and country, have to remember how we got here today, we need to remember what the veterans did for everybody.”
Jim Bliven, a Vietnam veteran and a member of the Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee, thanked Downey for the, “wonderful donation,” and said he understands how important the effort to bring a facility like the pavilion to the community.
“We need something like this in Lexington and western Nebraska,” Bliven said, “It will give people a place to go to recognize those who lost their lives and those who have been in the service.”
Bliven said it is important to educate people about the experience of the veterans, he pointed out another Pavilion committee member, Dick Prasch, who was in, “ferocious combat,” while serving as a Marine during the Vietnam War.
“Do people really understand that,” Bliven asked, “it is important to remember what they sacrificed.”
Prasch said in the Lexington community there is a lot of caring and they are genuine. He said people have opened their coffers when they have asked for donations to the project. “It’s amazing,” he said.
Another Lexington Veterans Pavilion committee member Marge Bader said she also represents the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and she said the goals of the two groups are the same.
“We believe in patriotism, education and service,” she said, “I cannot wait for something spectacular to happen (at the pavilion) to hear Taps and the Star Spangled Banner.”
Bader said she hopes to see students from Lexington schools of all ages making trips to the completed pavilion.