Downey Drilling donates $50,000 to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project

On the community side, Downey offered a unique perspective when he said the Lexington Veterans Pavilion will, “help to complete the whole campus,” of Kirkpatrick Memorial Park, the renovated lake, the Dawson County Historical Museum and the

Lexington Family Aquatic Center.

Downey also said the pavilion will tie in with the Heartland Military Museum, located along the Lexington I-80 exit.

As a young person, Downey said he was impacted by the World War II veterans in their Veterans Day program at his school. He said while the veterans did not tell many stories of their service, it was known from the veteran’s family members who big of a deal their service during the war truly was.

He said those programs helped to instill a strong sense of patriotism in them at a young age, even though they never served in the military.

Downey said with the changing technology and how wars will be fought in the future, it is important to remember the experience of veterans of past wars. “We as a society and country, have to remember how we got here today, we need to remember what the veterans did for everybody.”