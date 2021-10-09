Dawson Area Development Youth Leadership class tours Bayer Water Utilization Center

GOTHENBURG — The third Dawson Area Development Youth Leadership class toured the Bayer Water Utilization Learning Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to learn about one of the classes topics: Agriculture.

The tour was led by Bayer employee Alexandre “Alex” Tonon Rosa.

The students and their escorts got to ride in a pulled tram cart around the facility and the fields being used to test new ideas about crops, fungicides, growing techniques, etc.

Driving by a field of noticeably shorter corn than the rest, Rosa told the class this was their new short corn that was going to be released in 2023. Their research shows it will be good for silage and the shorter corn puts down deeper roots.

Rosa said since short corn is in the recessive gene of the crop, it takes special care to ensure the corn is bred in such a way to draw the gene out.

Another field was testing a new trait for corn to help fight root worms that will be released in 2022. Rosas said the trait will act like a vaccine for the corn against the worms.

The most unique thing the class saw during the tour was Bayer’s one-of-a-kind “Rain Out Shelter.”