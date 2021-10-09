Dawson Area Development Youth Leadership class tours Bayer Water Utilization Center

GOTHENBURG — The third Dawson Area Development Youth Leadership class toured the Bayer Water Utilization Learning Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to learn about one of the classes topics: Agriculture.
The tour was led by Bayer employee Alexandre “Alex” Tonon Rosa.
The students and their escorts got to ride in a pulled tram cart around the facility and the fields being used to test new ideas about crops, fungicides, growing techniques, etc.
Driving by a field of noticeably shorter corn than the rest, Rosa told the class this was their new short corn that was going to be released in 2023. Their research shows it will be good for silage and the shorter corn puts down deeper roots.
Rosa said since short corn is in the recessive gene of the crop, it takes special care to ensure the corn is bred in such a way to draw the gene out.
Another field was testing a new trait for corn to help fight root worms that will be released in 2022. Rosas said the trait will act like a vaccine for the corn against the worms.
The most unique thing the class saw during the tour was Bayer’s one-of-a-kind “Rain Out Shelter.”
Rosa said when the water learning center was built in 2009, they had two wet years that followed and their yields for their normal crops and water research crops were the same. So to ensure a pure control group, a movable building was constructed to be moved over the crops when it started to rain.
Rosa noted, ironically, the shelter was finished and ready to be used in 2012, a historic drought year for the area.
A tower nearby the small field has sensors that detect when rain is starting to fall and the building will roll over the field and completely close itself off to the outside.
Those inside of the field area when the building is moving are treated to the uncanny sensation of being outside one minute and then completely out of the elements the next.
The building is rated to stand up to 90 mph winds and this was tested recently when 75 mph winds battered the area. Rosa said the entire project cost around one million dollars.
Passing another field, Rosa noted Bayer is in year one of a 10 year carbon sustainability project with the Kansas State University. He said this project will answer many questions about long term impacts on fields and crops.
At the end of the tour, Rosa said Beyer employs around 400,000 people throughout the United States. He said internships are available to local students from May through August.
He said a bachelor’s degree from college would help students become agronomists with the company, while a Masters is needed for research roles and product development requires a doctorate.
The tour was part of the agriculture topic of the leadership class but the students will also learn about Energy & Environment; Local Government and Law Enforcement; Education, HHS, Business, Industry and Media; State Government, Art, Culture & Recreation and participate in a Water Power and Irrigation Tour.
The classes are comprise of a nine session/nine-month class on leadership and the Dawson County area. Class members will hear from decision makers that are a part of the Dawson County area.
The Youth Leadership class typically consists of juniors that are interested in expanding their leadership roles. This year DAD has also included seniors because of COVID-19 impact last year.
The students in this year’s class include, Makayla Adams – Lexington; Jada Araujo – Overton; Taya Berry – Lexington; Sydney Houchin – Gothenburg; Tara Linn – Cozad; Skyler Ober – Farnam; Emma Peterson – Gothenburg; Shaundra Wiederholt – Cozad; Brayden Wilkinson – Cozad; Jacie Wolfinger – Sumner and Tyler Woody – Lexington.