COZAD — On Tuesday, April 25, Cozad Haymaker senior, Shawn Peltier, signed a four-year contract to join the United States Army.

Peltier participated in football his freshman and sophomore as a Haymaker. He holds a 2.8 GPA.

His interest in joining the Army is a combination of following in his father’s, Brad Peltier, footsteps and straying away from the traditional route of attending college. Peltier stated his father was awarded a Purple Heart.

After graduating from Cozad, Peltier will attend basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Upon completion of basics, Peltier will be stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

Peltier is uncertain of re-enlisting after his contract is up and has set a plan to attend the Police Academy after his service is completed.

Congratulations and thank you for your future service, Shawn!