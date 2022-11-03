Campground at Johnson Lake to close temporarily for electrical upgrade

JOHNSON LAKE — The Main Area Campground at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area will be closed Nov. 2 until May 2023 for an electrical upgrade.
All 82 sites at the Main Area Campground will be upgraded to 50/30/20 amp service. The increase in electrical capacity in each campsite will serve a broader range of visitor needs. It also will provide adequate levels of power to larger, more modern RVs and campers.
The South Inlet Campground will remain open during this project.
Johnson Lake SRA is located 10 miles south of Lexington in Gosper County. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/johnsonlake.