Top Story Spotlight Lexington Public Library plans storybook walk Ashley Mohler Nov 16, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Public Library is raising funds for a storybook walk that would combine reading with outdoor recreation.kAm{:3C2CJ s:C64E@C y6??:76C }@CE@? D2:5 E96 AC@;64E H@F=5 4@DE >@C6 E92? S`_[___] p =@42E:@? 92D ?@E 366? D6=64E65]k^AmkAmp DE@CJ3@@< H2=< 762EFC6D A286D @7 2 3@@< 5:DA=2J65 2=@?8 2 EC2:=[ 2==@H:?8 G:D:E@CD E@ C625 2D E96J 7@==@H E96 C@FE6] {2>:?2E65 A286D 2C6 A=2465 :? A656DE2=D H:E9 24CJ=:4 4@G6CD]k^AmkAm“xE’D 2 H2J 7@C A6@A=6[ 72>:=:6D 86?6C2==J[ E@ H2=< 2=@?8 H9:=6 E96J 2C6 6?;@J:?8 E96 @FE5@@CD 2?5 C625:?8 2 DE@CJ[” }@CE@? D2:5]k^Am kAmr9@@D:?8 2 =@42E:@? H:== C6BF:C6 4@@C5:?2E:@? 36EH66? E96 4:EJ 2?5 E96 =:3C2CJ[ }@CE@? 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He got the last laugh Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Nebraska Beef Summit to highlight timely production, industry challenges Dec. 9 in Kearney Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout kAm}@CE@? D2:5 D96 :D @A6? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Plum Creek Community Players open auditions for February show The Plum Creek Community Players is seeking local talent, ages 16 and up, for “Stupid Cupid Variety Show” Feb. 12, 2027. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. 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