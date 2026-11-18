Top Story Spotlight Lexington community invited to spread holiday cheer through 12 Days of Holiday Giving Ashley Mohler Nov 18, 2026 41 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Welcome Center invites community members, businesses and organizations to spread holiday cheer through its 12 Days of Holiday Giving event.kAm%96 6G6?E 6?4@FC286D <:?5?6DD 2?5 86?6C@D:EJ E9C@F89 5@?2E:@?D E@ DFAA@CE 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD :? ?665]k^AmkAm}2?4J !:?65@[ @7 E96 (6=4@>6 r6?E6C[ D2:5 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D 8@2= :D E@ >2<6 E96 9@=:52J D62D@? 2 =:EE=6 3C:89E6C 7@C {6I:?8E@? 72>:=:6D 2?5 49:=5C6?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“(96E96C J@F H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 5@?2E6 :E6>D[ 4@?EC:3FE6 2 8:7E @C A2CE:4:A2E6 :? @?6 @7 @FC `a 52JD @7 8:G:?8[ 6G6CJ 24E @7 <:?5?6DD >2<6D 2 5:776C6?46[” !:?65@ D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 The woman had been shot several times in the torso at the home she shared with the man, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits The 16th annual Give Big Lexington fundraiser surpassed $500,000 in donations by midnight on Thursday, with contributions from more than 2,500… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Golden Wok bids farewell to Lincoln after three decades Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. 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