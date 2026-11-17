Top Story Spotlight Topical Construction continues on I-80, Cozad to Darr Press Release Nov 17, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Platte — Work continues on Interstate 80 between Cozad and Darr, from reference post 221.46 to reference post 230.54, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.kAm!2F= #665 r@?DECF4E:@?[ @7 v6C:?8[ :D E96 4@?EC24E@C 7@C E9:D AC@;64E]k^AmkAm#64@?DECF4E:@? @7 E96 62DE3@F?5 2?5 H6DE3@F?5 =2?6D :D 4@>A=6E6[ 2?5 EC277:4 92D 366? D9:7E65 324< E@ 2 ?@C>2= 4@?7:8FC2E:@?] %6>A@C2CJ =2?6 4=@DFC6D H:== 4@?E:?F6 7@C C6>@G2= @7 E6>A@C2CJ A2G6>6?E[ 8C25:?8[ 4F=G6CED[ D665:?8[ 6=64EC:42=[ 8F2C5C2:= 2?5 D:8? :?DE2==2E:@?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp? ``\7@@E H:5E9 C6DEC:4E:@? C6>2:?D :? 67764E]k^Am People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Down 12 on the road, Adams Central rallies past Syracuse to reach state final Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State kAmp?E:4:A2E65 4@>A=6E:@? :D $F>>6C a_af]k^AmkAm%96 AFCA@D6 @7 E9:D AC@;64E :D E@ AC6D6CG6 E96 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? 2DD6E[ :>AC@G6 E96 C6=:23:=:EJ @7 E96 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? DJDE6>[ 2?5 A6CA6EF2E6 E96 >@3:=:EJ @7 E96 EC2G6=:?8 AF3=:4]k^AmkAm|@E@C:DED 2C6 C6>:?565 E@ 5C:G6 42FE:@FD=J :? 2?5 ?62C H@C< K@?6D[ E@ 3F4<=6 FA[ 2?5 AFE A9@?6D 5@H?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 The woman had been shot several times in the torso at the home she shared with the man, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits The 16th annual Give Big Lexington fundraiser surpassed $500,000 in donations by midnight on Thursday, with contributions from more than 2,500… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Lincoln edition of Monopoly unveiled US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases The 2026 Christmas tree is harvested for The Durham Museum The 2026 Christmas tree is harvested for The Durham Museum The new faces of the US Congress The new faces of the US Congress