Top Story Spotlight Kirkpatrick Memorial Park hosts Santa House for second year Ashley Mohler Nov 20, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa House will welcome guests for a second year at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park on Dec. 12, in Lexington.kAm~C:8:?2==J =@42E65 :? 5@H?E@H? {6I:?8E@?[ E96 9@FD6 >@G65 E@ '6E6C2?D !2G:=:@? 2E E96 A2C< =2DE J62C]k^AmkAmw62E96C w6:?6>2??[ 5:C64E@C @7 {6I:?8E@?’D 492>36C @7 4@>>6C46[ D2:5 E96 6G6?E ?66565 >@C6 DA246 7@C 7:C6ECF4< C:56D 2?5 A2C<:?8]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6:?6>2?? D2:5 E96 A2G:=:@? @776C65 E96 C@@> E96 492>36C ?66565 H9:=6 8:G:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ FD6 E96 724:=:EJ]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 $2?E2 w@FD6[ 49:=5C6? 42? G:D:E $2?E2 :? 9:D 9@FD6[ 6?;@J 9@E 4@4@2 2?5 E2<6 7:C6ECF4< C:56D]k^Am People are also reading… Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout FOOTBALL: Loomis erases 28-year state finals drought, defeats Hemingford 68-42 LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Dabo Swinney era at Clemson nearing predictable, painful end Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement kAm%96 {6I:?8E@? *|rp H:== AC@G:56 9@E 4@4@2[ 2?5 E96 {6I:?8E@? '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E H:== @A6C2E6 E96 7:C6ECF4<D 2?5 :?E6C24E H:E9 C:56CD]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4 2?5 H:== CF? 7C@> ` E@ c A]>] s64] `a] x? 42D6 @7 325 H62E96C[ 2 D?@H 52E6 92D 366? D6E 7@C s64] `h]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District provided the following four names for considerat… Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Dimensions Education Programs informed parents late Friday evening the childcare center would be suspending services immediately, leaving Linc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter WATCH: LSO provides update on house fire that left 2 dead and 1 injured WATCH: LSO provides update on house fire that left 2 dead and 1 injured WATCH: Lincoln announces the name of its new downtown library WATCH: Lincoln announces the name of its new downtown library China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. 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