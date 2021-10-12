 Skip to main content
2021 Overton Homecoming
2021 Overton Homecoming

OVERTON — The 2021 Overton High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the Overton Eagles football game against the Brady Eagles on Friday, Oct. 9.

Maeli Meier, daughter of Joel and Karmen Meier was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is involved with volleyball, basketball, track, student council and National Honor Society.

Wyatt Ryan, son of, Eric and Hayley Ryan was crowned Homecoming King. He is involved in football, basketball, track, student council, National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America, (FFA.)

The other homecoming royalty were Caleb Svarvari, Cich Kiger, Abby Lawton and Addison Luther.

