Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team raises awareness for childhood brain cancer at the 2021 College World Series

Vanderbilt’s support for Team Jack wasn’t the first from a CWS team. Back in 2016, the Miami Hurricanes and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers both sported custom Team Jack Foundation Omaha t-shirts. The opportunity to raise much-needed awareness for pediatric brain cancer, the leading cancer cause of death in children, is something the Foundation appreciates greatly, Executive Director Kylie Dockter said, “Having these collegiate teams continue to support our cause at one of the largest NCAA annual events means so much to us. It’s just another example of how these teams use their platforms for a greater cause and in this case, it’s to help kids fighting this awful disease.” Despite advances in other types of diseases, children that battle brain cancer have been using the same treatment protocol since the 1980s. These treatments are toxic and oftentimes ineffective. “Funding research to develop targeted therapies designed just for children and those with specific mutations is our priority. We want these kids to beat their diagnosis and live a full normal life.”