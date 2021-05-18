Minutemen make Championship game!

Minutemaids end their season with Norris after their most historical season yet
OMAHA – The championship game! The Lexington Minutemen make history by defeating their semifinal foe, the Mount Michael Benedictine Knights, 1-0, taking their place in the championship final against the Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks on Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. The Minutemaids dropped their game in the first round of the state tournament, falling to the Norris Titans, 0-2. The ‘Maids may have ended their season earlier than they would have liked but they end it making some history of their own.
The Minutemaids were on the defensive for the bulk of their game in Friday’s game with the Titans, holding off the bracket’s second seed for all but two goals. Alyssa Winter, fronted by a dedicated defense, gave up the two goals while stopping 15 other attempts by Norris. The 20-0 Norris girls will advance in the bracket while the 14-5 Minutemaids end their season.
Going over the History made by the 2021 ‘Maids, the Lexington girls claimed 14 victories this season, with the previous record being eights wins. They also earned a longest winning streak in program history with 11 consecutive wins over the previous best of three. The Minutemaids’ previous record for most goals in a season was held at 28 for a per game average of 1.5, broken this year with 43 goals for a per game average of 2.26. The 2021 ‘Maids also now hold a record for lowest goals allowed per game at 1.05.
For some of the Minutemaid individuals, Valeria Perez broke and holds the record for most assists in a season at eight as well as most career assists with those eight. Head coach Keith Allen made sure Lexington soccer fans note that Perez is only a freshman. Citlali Prado broke a program record for most goals in a season with 16. Like Perez, Coach Allen nods that she is a sophomore and didn’t score any last year due to the pandemic cancelling the 2020 season. Prado also holds the most goals in one game with five goals in the Minutemaids’ game with the Gering Bulldogs. Prado’s team backed her in another record in that game for most goals in one game, set at seven goals.
Goalkeeper Alyssa winter is now the proud record holder for two records in the program. She holds the record for most shutouts in a season with nine while also holding the career shutout record of 15.
The first half of the Game between the Lexington Minutemen and the Mount Michael Knights was a dry affair. The Minutemen dominated possession in the entirety of the game, but were unable to slip one past the Knights’ goalkeeper in the first 40 minutes. After half-time the Minutemen continued their pressure on the Mount Michael goal, and eventually, Fredy Vargas was able to roll one past. Vargas scored the one goal that made the difference as the Minutemen would relentlessly take possession of the ball from the Knights. The few occasions Mount Michael were able to mount an offensive deep into Minutemen territory, their efforts were halted by an impeccable performance from the Lexington goalkeeper, Eduardo “Lalo” Gomez.
The Minutemen made two-fold history in the game; Their first ever appearance in the NSAA State Soccer Championship match as well as most wins in a season with 20. The Minutemen head into the championship match against the Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks on Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. The SkyHawks enter the championship with a 20-1 record, like the Minutemen. The Minutemen fell to Skutt in an earlier meeting in the season, 1-3, when they met on opening weekend in late March.