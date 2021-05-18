Minutemen make Championship game!

For some of the Minutemaid individuals, Valeria Perez broke and holds the record for most assists in a season at eight as well as most career assists with those eight. Head coach Keith Allen made sure Lexington soccer fans note that Perez is only a freshman. Citlali Prado broke a program record for most goals in a season with 16. Like Perez, Coach Allen nods that she is a sophomore and didn’t score any last year due to the pandemic cancelling the 2020 season. Prado also holds the most goals in one game with five goals in the Minutemaids’ game with the Gering Bulldogs. Prado’s team backed her in another record in that game for most goals in one game, set at seven goals.

Goalkeeper Alyssa winter is now the proud record holder for two records in the program. She holds the record for most shutouts in a season with nine while also holding the career shutout record of 15.