Minutemaids make championship game

HASTINGS – The Lexington Minutemaids traveled to Hastings for the Class B-9 District Softball Tournament at the Smith Softball Complex. In day one, the Minutemaids went 1-1 with a big win over McCook, 13-5, and Falling to the top seeded Adams Central in their second game of the day, 1-9. On day two, the Minutemaids opened with a win, edging the Holdrege Dusters, 10-9, before reclaiming a spot against the Adams Central Patriots in the championship. If the Minutemaids could put two wins over the Adams Central girls, they could claim the B-9 District Championship.
The Minutemaids were in a 1-3 hole with the McCook Bison in their first game of the bracket at the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the third, the Minutemaids tied it up with the Bison after scoring two runs.
Lexington got the bats going in the bottom of the fourth when they put six runs on the scoreboard and another four in the bottom of the fifth. With McCook only gaining two runs in the top of the fifth, the game ended early with a Minutemaids win, 13-5.
Shortly after their win over McCook, the Minutemaids took to the field with Adams Central. The Patriots jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first. Lexington scored their first and only run in the game in the top of the second inning scored by Emily Jimenez-Avalos on a dropped fly ball hit to right field by Amaya Stewart.
The Patriots held the Minutemaids to a 1-9 loss. Lexington would have a second chance and attempt to buy back in with a win over Holdrege on Tuesday.
Lexington had a similar game with the Dusters as the previous day’s game with the Bison as they extended out to a large lead late in the game, 10-5 in the bottom of the fourth. The Dusters weren’t put out as easily as the Bison, however and clawed back within striking distance of the Minutemaids, 10-9. Lexington was able to get the outs before the Dusters could tie the game in the seventh inning and paved their way to the championship match with the Adams Central Patriots.
With the Patriots entering the Championship match undefeated and the Minutemaids having one loss, the ‘Maids would have to defeat Adams Central twice for the top spot while the Patriots would need just one win over Lexington.
Lexington held the Adams Central girls from scoring in the top of the first and put five runs on the board to take an early lead, 5-0. The Patriots answered with a single run in the top of the second but the Minutemaids continued to push forward, scoring three more runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an 8-1 lead.
The Patriots chipped away at Lexington’s lead before the ‘Maids could score again, bringing the game to 8-4. The Minutemaids scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to push their lead to 10-4. The Patriots grabbed one run in the top of the sixth inning in response and Lexington held the lead when they took their at-bats in the bottom of the inning, 10-5.
Stringing hit together in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the maids the three runs they needed and took the win, 13-5, and took the Adams Central Patriots to a second Championship game.
Check Back for results of the Class B-9 Championship.
