Minutemaids make championship game

The Patriots held the Minutemaids to a 1-9 loss. Lexington would have a second chance and attempt to buy back in with a win over Holdrege on Tuesday.

Lexington had a similar game with the Dusters as the previous day’s game with the Bison as they extended out to a large lead late in the game, 10-5 in the bottom of the fourth. The Dusters weren’t put out as easily as the Bison, however and clawed back within striking distance of the Minutemaids, 10-9. Lexington was able to get the outs before the Dusters could tie the game in the seventh inning and paved their way to the championship match with the Adams Central Patriots.

With the Patriots entering the Championship match undefeated and the Minutemaids having one loss, the ‘Maids would have to defeat Adams Central twice for the top spot while the Patriots would need just one win over Lexington.

Lexington held the Adams Central girls from scoring in the top of the first and put five runs on the board to take an early lead, 5-0. The Patriots answered with a single run in the top of the second but the Minutemaids continued to push forward, scoring three more runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an 8-1 lead.