‘Maids take second at home invite
‘Maids take second at home invite

LEXINGTON – Lexington Minutemaids tennis hosted their home invite on Tuesday, April 13. McCook took first place across the board, but the Minutemaids took second place in number one and number two doubles to earn second place.

Marianna McDowell and Haley Hernandez, competing in number one doubles, took wins over Gering (5-3), Alliance (8-5) and Hastings St. Cecilia. Their 0-2 loss to McCook earned second place in their competition.

Leilany Diaz and Victoria Perez took second place in number two doubles with wins over Alliance (8-1), Gering (8-6) and Kearney Catholic (8-0). Diaz and Perez took a 0-2 loss to McCook, taking second place.

“A lot of our success in doubles has come from our ability to learn new formations and play the net in a more aggressive way,” said Lexington head coach Jake Saulsbury. “Both doubles pairs are playing in sync with one another and have improved their communication on the court.”

Though there weren’t any placers in the singles competitions for the Minutemaids, Coach Saulsbury feels that it’s not far away from some big things.

“In singles, we continue to improve weekly it just hasn’t turned into a lot of results in the win category, yet,” Saulsbury explained. “A large part of that is our need to be more consistent and sustaining longer rallies. That comes with time, with more experience. I know they will get there.”

Team results:

1st - McCook

2nd - Lexington

3rd - Alliance

3rd - Kearney Catholic

5th - Gering

7th - Scottsbluff

8th - Ogallala

The Minutemaids will be back at home on Tuesday, April 20 when they host the Hastings Tigers. Matches at Plum Creek Park are set to begin at 4 p.m.

