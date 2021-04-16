‘Maids take second at home invite

LEXINGTON – Lexington Minutemaids tennis hosted their home invite on Tuesday, April 13. McCook took first place across the board, but the Minutemaids took second place in number one and number two doubles to earn second place.

Marianna McDowell and Haley Hernandez, competing in number one doubles, took wins over Gering (5-3), Alliance (8-5) and Hastings St. Cecilia. Their 0-2 loss to McCook earned second place in their competition.

Leilany Diaz and Victoria Perez took second place in number two doubles with wins over Alliance (8-1), Gering (8-6) and Kearney Catholic (8-0). Diaz and Perez took a 0-2 loss to McCook, taking second place.

“A lot of our success in doubles has come from our ability to learn new formations and play the net in a more aggressive way,” said Lexington head coach Jake Saulsbury. “Both doubles pairs are playing in sync with one another and have improved their communication on the court.”

Though there weren’t any placers in the singles competitions for the Minutemaids, Coach Saulsbury feels that it’s not far away from some big things.